Dr Malinga on Julius Malema's support and plans to launch a new show

Dr Malinga is seemingly in a good space after paying off his debt and has Julius Malema to thank among the many people who contributed to his wellbeing.
In 2022, the singer had fans and celebrities send him donations after he was in tears revealing in an interview on Podcast and Chill that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) hit him with a R2m tax bill. .
During an interview on B-Hive podcast, Malinga revealed he had paid off the R2m bill.
“There's Lingas Entertainment owned by Doctor Goodwill Malinga and there's Dr Goodwill Malinga, which I own. My accountant messed up. I didn't get good advice about my money. Where there would be money put into Lingas, but when I buy property or anything I would buy them in my name,” he said.
He named DJ Maphorisa, Black Coffee, King Monada and Oskido as some of the artists who coughed up money to help him.
Malinga also expressed his gratitude to EFF leader Malema for paying an accountant to assist him.
The Petronella hitmaker said he had plans to lend a helping hand to communities through a TV show.
“I cried and I got help. Whether you laughed or not, at the end of the day [I got help]. I have a show I will shoot next year called Khala Sigzize. I cried and people helped me with love. They gave me about R150,000.”
Social media trolls speculated that the artist splurged on the money he received. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Malinga assured his fans he put the money to good use.
“The money they donated helped a lot. I paid R100,000 to Sars and now I am getting booked and getting the booking money. You don't help people and expect them not to grow. Though some will say cars are not [an] investment, sometimes it's an investment in your happiness,” he said.
“Some people are just acting like they invested. Those who are giving me backlash are the people who didn't contribute at all, they just like fighting. And even if I bought it, sometimes when you donate you donate for someone to grow, not to kill him.”
On social media, Malinga thanked his fans for supporting him.
“Thanks to my fans who are amazing every second of my life,” he wrote.
Dr Malinga on Julius Malema's support and plans to launch a new show
