Holiday spring cleaning tips for beginners
How to keep your home spotless
Image: Supplied
While there are many solutions to keep your plants alive when you are away from home, it is also important to leave your house spotless before jetting off to see family or friends. There are also those who have to get their homes squeaky clean for when family members or friends arrive for that dreaded extended stay that always seems like it is never going to end.
Whether you are prepping for Airbnb guests or keeping your home spotless for the new year, Home+ CEO Vinola Pillay provides tips everyone can use.
Home+ is an app that allows users to book services from plumbers to cleaners. Other than encouraging users to try their service, Pillay suggested preventive measures like keeping an eye out for leaks and double checking if appliances such as fridges are in tip-top shape so they don't dampen festive plans.
She shared the following tips to help make cleaning a stress-free experience:
BEDROOM
● Wash linen and flip your mattress if needed.
● Vacuum or mop bedroom floors
● Swap out seasonal apparel and linens.
NOTES: Sealy South Africa said to clean your mattress, first vacuum it to remove dust and mites. Use cold water and upholstery cleaner or a mild liquid detergent to remove stains. To neutralise odours, sprinkle bicarbonate of soda over the mattress and rub it in gently. Leave for 15 minutes and then vacuum again. It’s a good idea to air your mattress, preferably outside.
US home and hospitality expert Martha Stewart offered this advice in her cleaning tips: “Whether made of natural fibres (such as down) or synthetic (often polyester), most pillows can be machine-washed. This rids them of mould, bacteria, and odours.”
BATHROOM
● Clean the shower, tub and drain.
● Wipe bathroom counters, mirrors and the sink.
● Clean the toilet inside and out
NOTE: To remove limescale, Kärcher South Africa recommended taking the tap apart and soaking the parts in vinegar or a solution of 1 tablespoon citric acid powder dissolved in 100ml of warm water for about 15 minutes. For heavy calcification, use an acidic sanitary cleaner with a pH value between 0 and 4, but be careful as scouring agents may scratch your aluminium or chrome surfaces.
LIVING AREAS
● Launder curtains and wash or dry clean rugs.
● Dust electronics, light fixtures, fans, furniture and decor.
● Clean window sills, blinds, and windows inside and out.
NOTE: When dusting “always work from the top of the room down, vacuuming the dust that settles on the floor”, said Martha Stewart.
KITCHEN
