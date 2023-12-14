WATCH | Vusi Nova, Katlego Maboe and Zolani Mahola pay tribute to Zahara in song

Renowned for her vocals and guitar-playing skills, the late award-winning singer Zahara is remembered for her undeniable contribution to the music industry.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday evening surrounded by family and loved ones. An official statement shared by the family on the singer's pages confirmed her death.

The statement did not disclose the cause of her death. Zimoja, quoting sources, said the singer was in intensive care and in need of a liver transplant.

While her legion of fans will never get to see her perform on stage again, singers Vusi Nova, Katlego Maboe, and Zolani Mahola sang songs in her honour.

Watch the videos below:

Vusi Nova alongside Kwanda Mahlombe, and 047, sang a song titled LizaLise, which Zahara sang as a tribute to the late Robbie Malinga and later became her opening prayer in every show.