As we approach the end of 2023, Minnie Dlamini got candid when reflecting on how this year's experiences have affected her mental health.
The media personality and actress had some of her fans concerned when she took to her timeline saying she was emotionally reminiscing.
"I'm exhausted! This year has genuinely taken everything of me to just get by and to look back and realise I did more than just get by makes me feel so great! I'm proud of me and how well I've done! But I need a serious cry because wow, survival mode is rough! I feel thankful but also so battered and bruised. Today was really difficult," she wrote.
Minnie went on to reassure her followers that she would be OK and thanked them for their kind messages.
"I promise I'm OK and feeling very loved and blessed. God showed up for me so much in the form of all of you who made my year a success. Happy tears."
'This year has taken everything of me': Minnie Dlamini reflects on 2023
Entertainment
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini
Minnie has had quite a lot of life-changing experiences in recent years, from her divorce from Quinton Jones to becoming a mother.
She has been on a soul-searching journey and has been candid about it on her social media platforms.
During her trip to Durban in early January, Minnie took to her timeline to share how she is finding herself. “Finding me again is quite the journey,” she said.
