‘I genuinely believe I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her’ — DJ Fresh on being single again

DJ Fresh says he's out of the dating pool for a while after his recent break-up experience.
After announcing his divorce, Fresh, real name Thabiso Sikwane, sparked dating rumours with actress Mapaseka Koetle earlier this year.
While the two stars have never confirmed the speculation, social media users were convinced after spotting them cosying up together in public and attending events together.
Marking the last episode of the year on his podcast Waw What A Week, Fresh did an interview with radio presenter Lula Odiba.
In the sit down, Fresh was asked what scared him the most in his life experiences and he answered, saying: “Outside of having children is my recent break-up. It scared me because from the age of 14 until now, I've been in a relationship back-to-back. The thing that scares me is that I've never had an opportunity not to be in a relationship. The last six weeks for me have been the most exciting and scariest time of my life because I do not know not having to account to someone.”
Fresh did not get into the details of what led to his break-up but said he would save the details for when he chooses to release a book.
“I think what makes it scarier is that I broke up with someone that I genuinely believe I wanted to spend the rest of my life with, and I still believe that's the person I want to spend the rest of my life with, but because things happened the way they did — and I'm not going to even point fingers, I think we both f*cked up — but I think choosing that I don't want to be in a relationship, for now, is probably the scariest thing I've decided because I haven't done it in a while.”
In February 2022, Thabiso and Fresh announced the end of their marriage of 20 years, revealing they were in the process of a divorce.
The pair released a joint statement on social media in the form of a video saying they were going to remain friends and stay in business together.
“We've been separated most, if not all, of lockdown and we are finalising the finer details. We still have each other's backs. I think people are expecting drama but there will never be drama between us because we'll always love each other,” Fresh said.
Thabiso has opened up about how she and Fresh make co-parenting work, even though their relationship didn't.
“It is so overwhelming sometimes, especially when you are doing it on your own. Hang in there. I don't think anybody has a formula. Yes there are books, classes, and things you can do to equip yourself, but you know yourself, you know your limitations, you know your capabilities and you find your own rhythm. Pray as well, pray for wisdom on how to raise them,” she said.
“I don't know where I'd be as a parent without praying for wisdom. By His grace, we've been able to raise four amazing children and it's such a blessing that even after our divorce we are parenting. We are both present in our children's lives. I don't use the term co-parenting because nothing has changed in terms of how we see our roles as parents and I'm really grateful for that.”
‘I genuinely believe I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her’ — DJ Fresh on being single again
Image: Instagram/ DJ Fresh
