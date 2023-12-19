Zahara's sisters Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana are struggling to come to terms with the death of the award-winning singer.
For weeks before her death on December 11, Zahara, real name Bulelwa, fought for her life. Her sisters, who were by her side, prayed for her recovery but instead witnessed her take her last breath.
When the singer's body arrived in her hometown, East London, to be received by the family on Saturday, the sisters say they were overcome by emotion seeing her remains.
“We had a lot of plans during her time in hospital and we really had hoped she was going to recover. She was just signed up by a new recording company and was planning to go overseas in February. Her future was promising and I can say her future was too bright, she was favoured by God,” Bandezwa told TshisaLIVE.
“Her departure to us is as if we're dreaming. We still can't believe it. We've been robbed of something precious to us. We feel like she'll just make a call to tell us how life's going in the country she has visited.”
Lumka said she was devastated by her sister's death. She recalled the precious moments they shared before Zahara was admitted to hospital.
“It's painful that Bulelwa has left us, we don't know who's going to make us laugh now. I remember the week before the weekend she was admitted to hospital she was here with us at home visiting, and she said to our kids she was not going to sleep in her bed and she took the mattress to join the kids. Even though she did not have her own kids she loved our kids as though they were hers,” Lumka said.
'We've been robbed of something precious to us' — Zahara's sisters on the singer's death
"We had a lot of plans during her time in hospital and we really had hoped she was going to recover," Bandezwa Mkutukana said.
Image: Supplied
From a young age, Zahara's family says they always knew she would be a star, as she was always the centre of attention.
“Bulelwa was a very bubbly person growing up. She was just funny, very talkative and loved seeing people around her happy. On Christmas Day she would cook. She used to make us laugh a lot, impersonating people. We were very happy the first time we saw her on TV and we thanked God because it was our wish for her to achieve all she wanted to achieve,” Bandezwa said.
“We've been robbed of something precious to us. She was one person who was good at keeping birthdays and she had a big and loving heart. She loved singing to the point that she'd call and sing for you over the phone and you'll have to back her up. She was so talented and the best cook. She was never lazy. She'd make us happy at all times. She was a very humble girl.”
An intimate memorial service for Zahara will be held at her home in East London and she will be laid to rest on December 23.
