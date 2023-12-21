Industry colleagues, friends and fans took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to Eric Moyo.
The gospel singer died on Wednesday after a short illness. A statement shared on his social platforms confirmed the news.
“His untimely passing will leave a deep void in the Joyous family. His legacy will live on through his music, which touched the hearts of many and made a significant contribution to the gospel music genre.
“While we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. Eric Moyo may no longer be with us, but his spirit will live on through the beautiful music he created. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Tributes to the singer have been pouring in on social media.
Tributes pour in for Joyous Celebration singer Eric Moyo
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Eric Moyo
