Litter pickers, tasked with gathering alcohol bottles, shattered glass, and takeaway packaging scattered across the Gqeberha beachfront, have characterised the aftermath of the recent long weekend as the most challenging they’ve faced since 2019.
Every morning, cleaners start work at 6am but residents and tourists are not just playing their part.
But questions have been raised if there are enough bins along the beachfront.
Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws said the problem was that there were no consequences.
“Fines must be issued.
“Bins are not the issue; it’s about education and respect for your fellow residents and tourists.”
Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said littering was always a concern as it affected the aesthetics of the beaches.
Efforts by the metro include increased workers and bins.
Despite a zero-tolerance policy, littering is seen as a behavioural issue requiring constant messaging.
Baron said a lot of resources were used to clean the beachfront and the bin issue would be looked into.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Gouws and Baron.
LISTEN | Getting to grips with beachfront littering
Image: EUGENE COETZE
