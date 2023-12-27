In early November Kwezi's timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages when she announced her pregnancy on social media.
The actress, who won Best Newcomer at the Darling Exceptional Woman’s Awards in 2018, shared a cute video of herself at the beach rubbing her baby bump with the caption: “Coming 2024.”
While in Mauritius, Kwezi shared images of her full-grown belly.
In the post, Kwezi also shared an image of her holding the hand of her man, and while fans might be curious to know who the father is, she has decided not to reveal details about her relationship yet.
WATCH | Inside Kwezi Ndlovu’s gender reveal party
Image: Instagram/ Kwezi Ndlovu
Kwezi Ndlovu has announced she is expecting a baby boy.
The actress hosted a brown and white themed baby shower in November where she revealed the gender of her unborn baby by cutting her cake.
Taking to her Instagram timeline Kwezi shared a clip from the celebration attended by her family members and close friends including actress Linda Mtoba and Brenda Mhlongo.
“Warning: Gender reveal may cause excessive happiness and baby fever. Proceed with caution. A special thank you to the dream team Ndumiso Mncwabe and The Creativity Lab for making this day so precious for my family and I,” she captioned the post.
