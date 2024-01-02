Mthobeli 'KCI' August's family to receive his remains on Wednesday

As tributes pour in for Mthobeli “KCI” August, the broadcaster’s body is set to be transported to the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to be received by his family.

The media personality’s lifeless body was discovered in his Johannesburg home on December 29 - a statement shared by his family confirmed the news.

uMhlobo Wenene FM shared a statement from the August family announcing details of his funeral service, set to take place on January 6 at Wanderers Stadium in Adelaide, in the Eastern Cape.

The ceremony is set to be live-streamed on Keith Ngesi Radio’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Premier Oscar Mabunyane, Executive mayor, Cllr Anele Ntsangani of Amathole District Municipality, and Mayor of Raymond Mhlaba Municipality Cllr Nomhle Sango have all extended their condolences and offered their support to the family.

“In partnership with friends all over the country and former Thubalethu High School students, the family is organising a dignified farewell for Mthobeli Casey August.”

Aaron Moloisi and Sylvester Funani are among the celebrities who have taken to their social media timelines to pay their tribute.