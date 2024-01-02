×

Lifestyle

WATCH | Stoan Seate sustained '3rd-degree burns' on New Year's Eve

Singer is grateful to be alive after surviving a 'gas explosion' incident

02 January 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Bongo Maffin band member Stoan Seate recalls the tragic near-death fire accident that happened on New Year's Eve.
Image: Via Stoan's Instagram

Musician Stoan Seate is grateful for a second chance at life after surviving a near-death experience.

The actor and Bongo Maffin band member took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday revealing he got injured on his nose, lips, and arm in a “gas explosion” accident.

“Last year did not end very well on New Year’s Eve. I had a gas fire accident. It was like a gas explosion ... I have third-degree burns,” he said.

Stoan said he was happy to still be alive to see another year as he’s set to turn 49.

“Fire is such a destroyer but a builder as well. For me, the pain was so extreme but I had to take a moment and send a prayer to God to say ‘thank you for the pain’ because I know that means I’m alive.

“I’ve got many of my homies, many of my family, many of colleagues that no longer feel pain, and we have lost so many people. It’s a beautiful new year. I’m doing nothing but big things this year, nothing but massive projects building this country. We are in an election year. This injury is bringing me down because I have to stay at home and heal, but in healing, it’s a time for reflection.”

