'I feel so happy and proud' — Rising star Naledi Aphiwe gears up to go back to school

Naledi Aphiwe is beaming with pride as she prepares to complete her final year of high school at Khethokuhle Secondary School.

The singer took to her timeline to share a picture of the stationery she recently purchased for herself and four of her younger siblings.

“I feel so happy and proud that I am now able to do such things for myself and my younger siblings,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Since becoming famous through her viral singing video and featuring on Chris Brown's 11:11 album in 2023, the 17-year-old has been booked and busy.

During the festive season, the singer attended 11 gigs, including an event she hosted on December 16 to celebrate her birthday.

“I was popular before but since the Shooter song I gained more popularity and more people are asking for pictures and my cellphone number.”

Now, as she prepares to go back to school to finish her studies, Naledi says she is grateful for the opportunities that have come her way.

“I'd like to start the process of applying to pursue music and drama at a university or private institution, put up a tombstone for my mother's grave and hopefully get to meet Chris Brown,

“I want to pass my matric with symbol B and during the school holidays push music and do projects with a few artists.”