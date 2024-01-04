×

Lifestyle

WATCH | 'We promised mom we would build her a house' — Big Zulu restores the home of less fortunate family

04 January 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Big Zulu fulfills promise to rebuild home of less fortunate family.
Image: Instagram

Big Zulu has restored the home of a family in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, after their house was destroyed in a fire and they lost their possessions. 

In August 2023, the rapper hosted a fundraising event to raise money to help them rebuild their lives and got his Nkabi Nation fans to contribute to the project. 

Updating his followers recently, Big Zulu shared a video of the rebuilding of the house and the final result. 

“We’re so grateful because we promised mom we would build her a house where she can live with her children. I especially thank everyone who helped this to be a success and lent a hand in the mother and her children having a warm home. Thank you to the Newcastle municipality.”

Watch the video below: 

