Big Zulu has restored the home of a family in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, after their house was destroyed in a fire and they lost their possessions.
In August 2023, the rapper hosted a fundraising event to raise money to help them rebuild their lives and got his Nkabi Nation fans to contribute to the project.
Updating his followers recently, Big Zulu shared a video of the rebuilding of the house and the final result.
“We’re so grateful because we promised mom we would build her a house where she can live with her children. I especially thank everyone who helped this to be a success and lent a hand in the mother and her children having a warm home. Thank you to the Newcastle municipality.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | 'We promised mom we would build her a house' — Big Zulu restores the home of less fortunate family
Journalist
Image: Instagram
Big Zulu has restored the home of a family in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, after their house was destroyed in a fire and they lost their possessions.
In August 2023, the rapper hosted a fundraising event to raise money to help them rebuild their lives and got his Nkabi Nation fans to contribute to the project.
Updating his followers recently, Big Zulu shared a video of the rebuilding of the house and the final result.
“We’re so grateful because we promised mom we would build her a house where she can live with her children. I especially thank everyone who helped this to be a success and lent a hand in the mother and her children having a warm home. Thank you to the Newcastle municipality.”
Watch the video below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos