Mondli Ngcobo has broken his silence regarding the death of his child's mother, Mandisa “Mandy” Malebo.
This after a video of Mandy accusing the singer of abuse and withholding support resurfaced on social media. Scores alleged Mandy had taken her own life.
In response to the rumours, Mondli shared a statement he said his family asked him to share which revealed Mandy fell ill after “complaining about a bubbling sensation in her stomach” and was hospitalised on December 27. She died later when her health deteriorated.
The singer said he wanted to give Mandy's family the space to grieve.
“I have heard all kinds of hurtful speculations about the cause of death and about me, but I urge you to give her family space and grace to mourn the loss. I am waiting for her family to finalise the details of laying her to rest and I will share it with you accordingly. Thank you,” he wrote.
Mondli Ngcobo reacts to abuse allegations after death of his child’s mother
