Musician Stoan Seate has shared an update on his recovery journey.
The actor and Bongo Maffin band member was injured on his nose, lips, and arm in a “gas explosion” accident on New Year's Eve.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Sunday, Stoan showed how he had been healing and expressed gratitude to those who have been sending him well wishes.
“I had to remind myself to stay humble. I'm y healing at a rate I did not anticipate. I am thankful. Thank you so much for all the well wishes I've been getting. It has worked. I am healing,” he said.
Stoan said he had a newfound appreciation for life and was looking forward to celebrating his 49th birthday.
In another post, Stoan said he was grateful for the support he had received from his family during this time.
“I feel so grateful to have my family at this time. Thank you all again for the well wishes. I can’t reply to all the messages, but appreciate each and every one.”
WATCH | ‘I am healing’ — Stoan Seate shares recovery update
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Stoan
