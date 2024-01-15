×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘I am healing’ — Stoan Seate shares recovery update

15 January 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Stoan Seate shares a health update.
Stoan Seate shares a health update.
Image: Instagram/ Stoan

Musician Stoan Seate has shared an update on his recovery journey. 

The actor and Bongo Maffin band member was injured on his nose, lips, and arm in a “gas explosion” accident on New Year's Eve.

Taking to his Instagram timeline on Sunday, Stoan showed how he had been healing and expressed gratitude to those who have been sending him well wishes.

“I had to remind myself to stay humble. I'm y healing at a rate I did not anticipate. I am thankful. Thank you so much for all the well wishes I've been getting. It has worked. I am healing,” he said.

Stoan said he had a newfound appreciation for life and was looking forward to celebrating his 49th birthday.

In another post, Stoan said he was grateful for the support he had received from his family during this time.

“I feel so grateful to have my family at this time. Thank you all again for the well wishes. I can’t reply to all the messages, but appreciate each and every one.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...