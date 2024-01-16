'I wish the red flag weren't orange to me' — Cyan Boujee spills the tea amid assault allegations

Cyan Boujee is spilling all the tea now as her former manager Wellington maintains he was assaulted by a DJ and social media sensation.

After denying the allegations made about her and getting new management, Cyan took to her Instagram stories sharing private WhatsApp messages between them.

In the posts, Cyan alleged her previous manager used to be associated with one of the biggest names in the DJ industry but parted ways with her with the same claims he is making now.

“If someone is so innocent I genuinely don't get why he's exposing my passports, where my team members stay and my stuff. If he's not pressed that he's fired, why isn't he talking about business rather? Why can't you keep it professional? I've been quiet y'all ... choosing peace over someone who's 40 years older than me,” she wrote.

“I wish the red flag weren't orange to me. From the day you started working with me, you were always pushing that I do better than the famous female DJ you've worked with before me to prove a point, not because you were genuine ... forgot to add that you also said she beat you up, that's why y'all separated?”