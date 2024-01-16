Congratulations are in order for Trevor Noah after he won his second Emmy award at Monday night’s 75th Annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
The comedian won the Outstanding Talk Series category for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
In 2017, he won the Emmy for Best Short Form Variety Series for his YouTube comedy special, The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.
With him flying the South African flag high with this milestone, Trevor has shot up trends lists with many in Mzansi celebrating his win.
“You continue to inspire and scale great heights with your talent @Trevornoah. Well done on your history-making @TheEmmys win. You and @davidkibuuka showed the best of Mzansi’s creative talent in the @TheDailyShow,” minister of sport, arts & culture Zizi Kodwa wrote on X .
Read the X posts below:
'You continue to inspire' — Mzansi reacts to Trevor Noah's Emmy win
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI/Reuters
