Bafana Bafana are set to compete against Namibia on Sunday, January 21. While many on social media have lost faith, Siya Kolisi sang in support of the team.
“Bafana Bafana, we just want to remind you who's worn that jersey before you. Those were the glory years of our country. Those were the glory years of our team. I still believe we can turn it around and I wish you all the best for the Afcon. The whole country is behind you.
“We support you. We love you. You are a team that’s carried the nation in so many ways, please just give everything that you can and things will turn around.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | ‘Give everything you can and things will turn around’ — Siya Kolisi
Bok captain's support for Bafana Bafana
Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu
World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has sent words of encouragement to the SA national soccer team Bafana Bafana as they compete in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
On Tuesday, Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.
Bafana Bafana are set to compete against Namibia on Sunday, January 21. While many on social media have lost faith, Siya Kolisi sang in support of the team.
“Bafana Bafana, we just want to remind you who's worn that jersey before you. Those were the glory years of our country. Those were the glory years of our team. I still believe we can turn it around and I wish you all the best for the Afcon. The whole country is behind you.
“We support you. We love you. You are a team that’s carried the nation in so many ways, please just give everything that you can and things will turn around.”
Watch the video below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos