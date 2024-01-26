Bravo B disqualified from #BBM for GBV plot while Makhekhe to get coaching on 'behaviour etiquettes'
“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously.”
Lindokuhle “Bravo B” Nsele has been disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha.
This after the 26-year-old food vendor from KwaZulu-Natal, who recently joined the competition, was seen talking to Tshepo “Makhekhe' Tau on Friday morning allegedly plotting to engage in sexual intercourse with a housemate because they were under the influence.
A statement released on Friday by Mzansi Magic revealed 27-year-old Makhekhe from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, was set to be coached on “behaviour etiquettes” while Bravo B was shown the door.
“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously.
“The housemate that initiated and drove the conversation {Bravo B] has been disqualified from the game and the other housemate [Makhekhe] will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes. Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.”
- ‘You are a legend’ — Vuyo Mbuli’s wife Savita gushes ...Entertainment
-
-
-
-