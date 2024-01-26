Bravo B disqualified from #BBM for GBV plot while Makhekhe to get coaching on 'behaviour etiquettes'

Lindokuhle “Bravo B” Nsele has been disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha.

This after the 26-year-old food vendor from KwaZulu-Natal, who recently joined the competition, was seen talking to Tshepo “Makhekhe' Tau on Friday morning allegedly plotting to engage in sexual intercourse with a housemate because they were under the influence.

A statement released on Friday by Mzansi Magic revealed 27-year-old Makhekhe from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, was set to be coached on “behaviour etiquettes” while Bravo B was shown the door.

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously.

“The housemate that initiated and drove the conversation {Bravo B] has been disqualified from the game and the other housemate [Makhekhe] will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes. Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.”