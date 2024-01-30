DJ Vettys has been hospitalised after surviving a shooting incident.
A statement shared by his team on Tuesday revealed the DJ, who was friends with DJ Sumbody, was leaving Problem Child's birthday celebration on Monday at Top Notch Lifestyle, formally known as Ayepyep Sunnyside, in Pretoria when the incident occurred.
“DJ Vettys was involved in an unfortunate incident after a shooting in the evening as he was leaving a gig. Thankfully he survived but he is in a critical condition, and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital,” read the statement.
“His family and management would like to thank everyone who has reached out with concern and we ask that you continue to pray for his speedy recovery.”
DJ Vettys hospitalised after shooting
He was leaving a venue in Pretoria when the incident occurred
Image: Instagram/ DJ Vettys
