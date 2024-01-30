Tony, who hailed from Cape Town, was a highly sought-after session player and toured the world as a musician.
His first music stint was singing in the local church choir and playing accordion.
He later started playing trumpet, guitar and the keyboard, taking the local jazz scene by storm.
Tony worked with many renowned stars including Jonathan Butler, Hotstix, Gloria Bosman, Winston Mankunku Ngozi, Robbie Jansen, Russel Herman, and Basil Moses.
He is remembered for his talent and contribution to the music industry.
Jazz musician Tony Cedras dies
Journalist
Image: X
Jazz musician Tony Cedras has died.
His wife Tania confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, revealing the artist died on Monday morning after a battle with chronic emphysema.
“He was performing in the US and was hospitalised for six months until he came back on Thursday. Then he died on Monday.”
Tributes for the late star have been pouring in on social media.
Jazz icon Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse took to his timeline to react to the news.
“Heartbroken. Rest easy Tony Cedras. A giant man with talent beyond belief. Thank you for your brilliance my friend. Our prayers go out to Tony's family and friends.”
See the X posts below:
Tony, who hailed from Cape Town, was a highly sought-after session player and toured the world as a musician.
His first music stint was singing in the local church choir and playing accordion.
He later started playing trumpet, guitar and the keyboard, taking the local jazz scene by storm.
Tony worked with many renowned stars including Jonathan Butler, Hotstix, Gloria Bosman, Winston Mankunku Ngozi, Robbie Jansen, Russel Herman, and Basil Moses.
He is remembered for his talent and contribution to the music industry.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos