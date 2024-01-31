“Anele loved her school, it shaped part of who she was. We knew this,” he said.
IN PICS | Anele Tembe's family open library in her honour
Image: Instagram
Three years after Anele Tembe died, her family and former high school Durban Girls' College have opened a library in her honour.
Tembe died from injuries sustained in a fall from the 10th floor at the Pepper Club Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, in April 2021.
The Tembe family donated to the renewal of the library in memory of their daughter.
The library was designed by old girl Andrea Kleinloog, marking the importance of recognising the standard of excellence at Durban Girls' College.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Anele's brother Vukile said the tribute library was an initiative the family knew was dear to her heart.
“Anele loved her school, it shaped part of who she was. We knew this,” he said.
“She embraced knowledge and education. Libraries last long in a community, provided the library is consistent. Given Anele's school and its legacy of more than 100 years, I believe they will do well in preserving this tribute for generations to come.”
It hasn't been an easy journey of healing from her death, said Vukile, but he's grateful for the support of his family and friends.
“Over the [past] three years it's been a process of healing, leaning towards God and doing activities that will bring us ease — prayer, exercising, with supportive family members and friends, therefore thankful for family support and friends.”
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
