Top Notch Lifestyle has wished DJ Vettys a speedy recovery after he survived a shooting incident.
Vettys was scheduled to perform at Problem Child's birthday celebration on Monday at Top Notch Lifestyle, formally known as Ayepyep Sunnyside, in Pretoria when the incident occurred.
“He survived, but he is in a critical condition, and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital,” read the statement.
After Vettys’ hospitalisation, the establishment sent well wishes to him and his family, assuring his fans that he would make an appearance when he has recovered.
“We apologise to our beloved patrons and fans of DJ Vettys, new date of appearance will be communicated on our page soon,” read the statement.
“Top Notch Lifestyle would like to wish a speedy recovery to DJ Vettys, and strength to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Top Notch Lifestyle sends well wishes to DJ Vettys after shooting incident
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ DJ Vettys
