The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and it did not take long for Eben to ask for Anlia's hand in marriage.
In March 2022 Eben announced their engagement, showcasing Anlia's diamond ring, with the caption; “Die begin van die res van ons lewe. Ek wou nog nooit so graag die ja woord gehoor het nie. Jyt my die gelukkigste mens op die planeet gemaak. (The beginning of the rest of our life. I've never wanted to hear the 'yes' word so badly. You've made me the happiest man on the planet).”
In February last year the two stars said 'I do' in a ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape, with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel among the guests.
In early January, the couple welcomed their first child.
Actress Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele and her partner Lebo recently celebrated their 10th anniversary.
Last April, they welcomed a bundle of joy into the world.
WATCH | Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer Anlia, celebrate their first anniversary
Image: Instagram/ Eben Etzebeth
Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer Anlia, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The couple posted footage from their wedding day and precious moments they've shared together.
