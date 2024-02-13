Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane to host 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane is to host the 11th edition of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.
The ceremony, themed You Think You Know South Africa and taking place on April 13 at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, is expected to be a glamorous night filled with trophies, sketches, punchlines and satire, with a star-studded line-up featuring previous award winners and A-list celebs.
Disguised as a comedy show, the ceremony will see some of South Africa's best comedians poke fun at the “beautiful yet turbulent South Africa”. Celeste Ntuli, Khanyisa Bunu and Robby Collins, will join Mpho Popps on stage.
“Much like our country, our comedy infrastructure was a bit on the edge there for a while, so everyone’s had to pull their weight to rebuild the framework of comedy,” Mpho Popps said.
“South Africa is much the same. We all need to do our bit to drive our country forward, and as South Africa gives us comedians so much material daily, we thought it high time that we affectionately gave back to it in our own, endearing but comedically brutal way.”
The winners of the 12 prestigious award categories will each do five minutes of stand-up instead of giving an acceptance speech.
