Surprise romantic dates & music releases — here's how Mzansi stars celebrated Valentine's Day
Entertainment
Image: SUPPLIED
Valentine's Day is officially here, meaning some couples are pulling out all the stops to make sure today is extra special.
While some celebs shared photoshoots donning risqué lingerie, or with their partners, others went all out to celebrate the day of love.
Rapper Priddy Ugly and his wife, choreographer Bontle Modiselle, released a song together titled Young Love to mark the occasion.
Comedian Skhumba and actresses Lilian Dube, Sonia Mbele and Kgomotso Christopher launched a podcast with Netflix called The Panel of Love. The show, which features Mzansi's hottest guest appearances, is inspired by the A Soweto Love Story film streaming on the platform.
Media personality Palesa Tembe shared a glimpse into her romantic morning after a hot-air balloon ride with her fiancé businessman Veli Ngubane.
“Valentine’s Day ‘24, part 1. What a surprise! I was told to be up and ready at 4am, and to be dressed comfortably. Kanti he had prepared for a bucket list item to be ticked. What a beauty, what a man. And he thought to get a photographer you guys,” she captioned the post.
Actor Anton Jafta shared snaps with his new love since his break up from rapper Boity Thulo.
See some of the posts below:
