Babes Wodumo pens note to her late 'soul mate' Mampintsha for Valentine's day
“Thank you Father God for allowing me to find my soul mate at such a young age.”
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
Remembering their love, Babes Wodumo shared a tribute to her late husband Mampintsha, on the second Valentine’s Day since his death.
Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 2022 after complications from a stroke.
Babes took to Instagram on Wednesday to share precious moments they shared together.
“As young as I was when we met, thank you Father God for allowing me to find my soul mate at such a young age. What a journey it was sthandwa sam. Today I would love to say thank you babazi for believing in me as Babes Wodumo and most importantly as a wife! Lapho ukhona I assure you that the Maphumulos and Simelane are well taken care of. I love you f*cked up baba ka sponge,” she wrote.
Babes has been openly grieving the loss of the father of her son since his death.
After the funeral, Babes had to face the reality that her husband was dead, and she was left to pick up the pieces alone as a single mother to their two-year-old son. Babes' sister Nondumiso Simelane told TshisaLIVE the Wololo hit maker was struggling to come to terms with the death of her partner.
“The sad thing is the bed is empty and she needs to take up more responsibilities. Babes is strong. What I like about her is she didn't change her character,” Nondumiso said.
She said a grieving Babes catches herself calling out for her sweetheart.
More than a year later, Babes has reportedly found love again.
According to Moja Love, Babes is said to be in a relationship with amapiano artist Sabelo Zuma, popularly known as Zuma. This after the two stars were spotted together at several events.
