SPOTLIGHT | 'Madame Web' in cinemas; Trevor Noah hosts SA comedy series on Prime; local true-crime on Showmax

This week’s Spotlight episode hosts a web of destruction and chaos from Marvel, Mzansi’s funniest celebrities and comedians coming together on Prime Video, and a gripping look at SA’s first criminal profiler in a true crime series.

On at cinemas and IMAX is Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character. It is the fourth film in the Spider-Man Universe. Paramedic Cassandra Webb is forced to confront revelations about her past when she discovers her ever-strengthening gift of clairvoyance. It stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Emma Roberts. This is a fun-filled superhero action cinema outing for fans.

Last One Laughing South Africa launches on Prime Video as SA's first unscripted comedy series, hosted by Trevor Noah. It locks down 10 of Mzansi’s favourite comedians and entertainers who try to make each other laugh. Look out for Spotlight’s segment at the launch event, including interviews with Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe Dumbuza, Mojak, Jason Goliath and more.

Streaming on Showmax is Catch Me A Killer, a new local true-crime series based on the famous eponymous memoir by Micki Pistorius who is best known as SA’s first criminal profiler. The series trace her highs and lows as a newly qualified forensic psychologist in the 1990s, who revolutionised the patriarchal SAPS investigations team to successfully track down SA’s most feared killers, including The Station Strangler, The Cleveland Killer and Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.

It stars English actress Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Ramsay Bolton's lover Myranda in Game of Thrones) as Pistorius. Gripping and addictive, new episodes drop every Wednesday on a bigger and better Showmax platform.