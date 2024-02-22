'I was so hopeful': Lerato Kganyago opens up about fifth miscarriage

This is not the first time that Lerato has suffered the loss of a child.
In August 2021 the Metro FM DJ was candid about her devastation at losing yet another baby.
“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big ... then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again, it was my fourth miscarriage,” she revealed.
Lerato explained that she was more than 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child.
“I think I was three-four months pregnant but unfortunately I lost my baba ... life goes on. This is something that I didn’t want to discuss but since we’re having [an] honesty night ... I was looking forward to this pregnancy, I thought this time around that I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” Lerato said.
The DJ added that she went back to work a week after her miscarriage because she got a new radio show.
“I lost the baby a week after I got the show, and I had to come back because it was a brand new show and I didn’t want to drop the ball because this was something I always wanted.”
Lerato Kganyayo has revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month.
The media personality, who has been quiet on social media for some time, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a picture of a sonogram and recount the loss of her baby in a series of posts.
“Pardon my silence. This was the happiest but became the most painful part of this month of love! Thank you to my supportive colleagues, my bosses, my family, and my friends. I'm strong, and will never give up,” she wrote.
“On the 12th is when my incredible gynae broke the news. I'm much better than last week, my parents have been next to me and have carried me! Thank you to those that have been checking on me. I was so hopeful. I'm a phoenix. I will be back. Dear Feb', You've hurt me.”
