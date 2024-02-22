SABC slams claims of Lesedi FM Thuso Motaung’s dismissal

The SABC has rubbished claims that presenter Thuso Motaung has been fired from Lesedi FM.
This follows a City Press report on Wednesday alleging Motaung had been dismissed with immediate effect.
A statement shared on Thursday revealed that the radio personality had merely been “unscheduled” and would be back on air after a two-week break.
“Mr Thuso Motaung has been temporarily unscheduled for operational reasons and will be back on his programme after two weeks. Mrs Mamontha Motaung is also not dismissed nor is she suspended as has been falsely reported.
“The SABC would like to reiterate that while the corporation is accountable to the public on various corporate issues, it is imperative to note that it will not discuss any matters pertaining to the employer-employee relationship in the media and public space.”
