In 2018 Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a near-fatal car accident that fractured several bones in her body and left her without a bone in an ankle.
The first look fans saw of the fitness guru and reality TV star after the incident showed how her nose was restructured while she was recovering in hospital.
Since her recovery, Sbahle has hoped to look like her original self and had work done at Skin Renewal in Sandton in a bid to achieve this.
TimesLIVE did a Q&A with Sbahle about the procedures she's had done.
This is what she had to say:
Sbahle Mpisane talks beauty secrets and going under the knife
Fitness bunny unravels the reasons behind her glow
Journalist
Image: Sbahle Mpisane/Instagram
What treatments have you had and why?
I’ve done the 3D rhinoplasty non-surgical nose job, the RID weight loss programme and a few facials to hydrate my skin. Due to my car accident damage, I decided to do this cosmetic treatment on my nose to heighten and refine my nasal bridge, giving it an elevation as it was before.
Affected by stress I had hormonal weight gain and struggled to reset my hormones, but the RID supplements balanced everything. Today I've returned to my slim body. I can’t say I’m stress-free but my system is well-balanced without the worries about pimples.
What was your experience at the clinic?
The experience is relaxing, I love how they inform me of my treatments and how they have answers for all my questions and worries.
When did you start getting treatments at the clinic and what results have you seen?
I started with Skin Renewal at the end of 2022. My face was breaking out from hormonal imbalance and every clinic I approached that year failed to resolve my problem.
Skin Renewal gave me products to try a week before my treatment and I saw a big difference which resulted in my smooth skin texture today.
How often do you visit the clinic?
I am pretty frequent because every treatment requires repetition.
You did a procedure on your nose. Tell me why, and did it hurt?
The procedure doesn’t hurt at all. You are numbed and promised to not experience pain afterwards as well.
Do you plan to have more procedures done?
I’ve paid enough attention to bettering what worried me. I’m happy with myself, the glow is strong, but I do promise myself to rejoin the RID programme and touch up on my nose after.
