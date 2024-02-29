'I am cautiously optimistic' — AKA's father Tony Forbes on suspects appearing in court

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, was in court listening to the proceedings.
Five of the seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of rapper AKA and his friend Tibz appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead with his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.
