SPOTLIGHT | Thriller 'The Bricklayer' in cinemas; horror 'Imaginary' rethinks childhood friends; Joburg festival crowns the best films

Spotlight looks in on new movies at cinemas including a horror, a brand-new action film, and a heartfelt true story that will pull at your heartstrings. Don’t miss the coverage of the Johannesburg Film Festival Awards.

The action-packed The Bricklayer, directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger), stars Vampire Diaries series actress Nina Dobrev, alongside Aaron Eckhart, in cinemas. A conspiracy sees the CIA being framed for heinous crimes, which forces their most rebellious agent out of retirement. This deadly operative must confront his checkered past while unravelling a puzzle.

Spooky season is no longer reserved for Halloween, with this supernatural horror mystery. In the cinema release, Imaginary, director Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare, Kick-Ass 2) tackles those innocent imaginary friends of childhood. As a playful stuffed bear becomes more and more sinister, taking over young Alice’s life and prompting concerning behaviour, adults finally realise the stuffed toy is more foe than friend.

Cabrini comes to selected cinemas. From award-winning director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde (The Sound of Freedom), it is another film based on a true story. Mother Francesca Cabrini’s fight for equality and health for immigrant orphans in New York in 1889 stars Cristiana Dell’Anna, David Morse, John Lithgow and Romana Vergano. It releases at selected cinemas from International Woman’s Day (March 8). Watch the Spotlight interview with award-winning producer Jonathan Sanger this week.

Spotlight covers the awards gala from the johannesburg Film Festival, celebrating the legends of storytelling. Best African film was awarded to the gripping crime drama, Death of a Whistleblower, and London Recruits took the prize for best documentary, but the film that stood out as the best film overall and captivated audiences was the Arabian film, Yellow Bus.

Next week don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the highs and lows of the film industry on March 10 at the Academy Awards.