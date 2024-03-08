Lifestyle

Moonlight meander on a Garden Route beach

Join one of marine biologist Judy Dixon’s Swartvlei tours and experience the wonder of sea-life at night

Premium
By Elaine King - 09 March 2024

“It’s just piddle,” Judy Dixon says when it starts to rain on us at the Swartvlei beach (Sedgefield) on our way to Gericke’s Point — instantly putting paid to my feeble attitude towards wandering around sand and rocks in the dark and getting wet nogal...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion