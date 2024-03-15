The best wave Evan has ever surfed is Padang Padang in Bali and if he is given free choice, his best surf trip will be something like going to the Maldives with his dad and brother.
When not surfing, Evan likes social tennis and padel. Being an ex-water polo player, it appears he has good eye-hand co-ordination.
His best buddy is expert tennis player Sebastian Hensberg.
Evan’s big dream in life is everchanging. It might be a tropical island getaway or Australia, but there again, this all has to be balanced against making a living.
Among many disciplines in his studies, Evan learnt about global warming, climate change, waste water treatment and metal extraction from industrial water.
I am strongly confident he has a lot to offer Buffalo City in contribution to the quality of our local water.
I hope Evan gets to meet local surfer and BSc doctorate Alan Carter.
In the early days of his studies, Alan did his honours thesis on protein extraction from seaweed (after which he did a master’s and doctorate, and then quietly knocked off a BCom CTA).
AT THE BEACH | It’s back to having fun in the waves for Stellenbosch engineering graduate
Surfing enthusiast Evan Hendricks follows a blueprint of work hard and play hard
Image: SUPPLIED
Evan Hendriks is a real work hard, play hard kind of a guy. Actually, more like work harder and play less and less.
He takes his work and his studies very seriously, but then again, you are not going to get a degree in chemical engineering if you have a penchant for going surfing when you should be at your books.
Smart young man, at the age of 22, he has graduated from Stellenbosch University with a four-year B engineering, chemical degree and has started his first working year at MBSA.
During his studies, his surfing and his friends took something of a back seat.
Back at home in Buffalo City now, Evan is pleased to be back in the land of Nahoon Reef. Surfing is a family thing.
His dad, Andre, does a bit of surfing and younger brother Colby is a keen surfer, too.
Speaking of varsity assignments (and perhaps real life and work, too) Evan comments: “You can almost never do enough work.”
Deadlines are tough and Evan adds he felt a big responsibility to complete his studies without dropping a subject or a year. The financial implications are just too much, he said.
As a Selborne College scholar, Evan matriculated with 84% for mathematics and 91% for physics, so he has always been a bright and a hard-working lad.
In keeping with his love for the ocean, for his fourth-year finals project, Evan did a laboratory work thesis on “The suitability of carbon absorption for polyphenolic recovery from seaweed”.
Huh? I asked Evan what a polyphenolic is? He said something about antioxidants and was heading off on a tangent, and I got confused so I asked instead: “What surfboard do you ride?”
Evan’s surfboard is a 5’11” Smith Shapes squash tail, which is quite small for an 86kg strapping lad, but he rides it well.
I surfed with him at Nahoon Reef and Glen Eden and he gave a good account of himself, making good progress with his surfing since he put his books down to enjoy Buffalo City surfing weekends.
These bright fellows could have a lot to chat about at the back of Nahoon Reef while waiting for the next wave.
Aloha Evan.
