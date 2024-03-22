IN THE GARDEN | Colour as an illusion
Depending on how they are used, different shades have an illusionary influence on our experience of space
It is always heartening to me that in the cold of winter, the colours most featured in the natural landscape are warm reds, oranges and yellows. As in seasons, colour changes through the day too...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.