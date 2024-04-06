AT THE BEACH | Beauty of Eastern Cape through eyes of a visitor

Without fail, whenever I come home, usually late in the afternoon, when I crest the rise, coming from Port Alfred towards Buffalo City and drop into the Hamburg cuttings, I have the Faith Like Potatoes view again.
Snaking Keiskamma River down to my right and magnificent rolling bush and hills to my left.
It gets me every time. Heaven above me, ain’t it beautiful!
I am sad of heart that the erstwhile Michaela’s restaurant burned down in Chintsa.
While the 360 degree panorama from up on top of the dune gave great views of the sea, it was the west-facing sunset view from the upstairs lounge that charmed me the most.
The whole lounge would glow gold at sunset and looking out of the window over all the acacia, sea forest and rolling hills showcased the beauty of our province like few other views I have ever seen.
Our local sea forests celebrate plants like coastal silver oak, red milkwood, white milkwood, yellow wood, coral tree, gwenya, giant strelitzia, sword fern, white bristle bush and multitudes of fauna, which are still unnamed to me.
Timely reminder that the landscapes and flora of our province can compete with the best
“You don’t know what you have here,” Troy Mynhardt said to me.
“The Eastern Cape is so beautiful”.
I was surprised. I know Troy works in agriculture in the Western Cape and here he was waxing lyrical about our province.
Granted we were on a sunset drift on the Gonubie River showing some of the best of what the province has to offer.
Golden light was settling in, the river was sheet glass and the fish were biting.
Troy’s eyes were on his rod tip but at the same time he was fully mindful of his surroundings.
Astute young man, he was present, in the moment, grateful and soaking it all up.
“Wow, those are some beautiful houses, look at those forests and cliffs,” he said.
The Western Cape is picture postcard beautiful and has enviable governance but here was Troy singing the praises about our backyard.
I must admit, I do love our local outdoors. I call it the church of the blue open sky.
I recall a scene in the Angus Buchan movie, Faith Like Potatoes, where they were driving a big truck from Zambia to South Africa.
The view was from the driver’s perspective looking down the road, suddenly it cut to a drone shot of the same view, climbing up into the sky for a bird’s-eye vantage and as the road carved off to the right and then it panned onto unspoilt savannah.
It looked like the scene was shot in the late afternoon in flat, low, soft golden light over what looked like Acacia Caffra in splendid yellow flower, our local Eastern Cape thorn tree.
My heart soared as the likeness of our Eastern Cape spread across the cinema.
“Man! This is our country,” I thought as I saw it. I could almost smell it.
The wonder and the beauty struck me. Surely overseas viewers must be gobsmacked by this landscape.
I have the good fortune to surf and fish our Ciskei coast a lot.
A walk to the Nahoon Reef trig beacon or Kwelera trig beacon, both atop high dunes, is a botanical garden experience of note.
It is a smorgasbord of our local flora and fauna. Along with that, the fynbos fragrances are particular.
You can blindfold me and drive me into Seal Point Cape St Francis and by smell alone I will tell you where we are.
The birdsong of our sea forests is a complexity of melody from the Good Lord himself.
Glengariff trig beacon out on our East Coast is another soaring view of beauty.
I guess what I have been trying to do with these trig beacon dune views is to see a copy or similar to Michaela’s view again.
Gosh Troy Mynhardt, if you could see that view, it would knock you out. Your type are always welcome in our province.
Eastern Cape, Nahoon Reef, Jeffreys Bay, good waves, our estuaries, spotted grunter and sea forests are a splendour to behold.
Come back any time Troy. I have more to show you.
