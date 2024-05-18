A road trip awesome enough to make an old ballie cry

I arrive at Casa Milorca in Mark Street, Prince Albert. It is a typical Karoo huisie close to the street, NG Kerk bell tower giving a muted little dong.
Here comes Estelle, an arty ouma on a scooter. She opens up.
Wahoo! Inside it is my kind if emporium! Indigenous garden, small cooling off pool, statues, art, decor, all carefully laid out to be functional and glorious.
Next morning, I rise from these sumptuous quarters and tootle off to do the second day of my solo ride, the Swartberg Pass whips my butt.
I totter and wobble, go off my line. It is humbling and I roll off the pass into Kobus se Gat restaurant.
I wish I could fall flat on the thick carpet of lawn and sleep in the arms of this devilishly deceptive mountain sweep.
But it has to be roosterkoek and coffee and onwards to do the “art road”.
This dusty, precious road takes me past some swanky private game reserve I will never go to and gets narrower and windier and less larnie until it’s this art gallery and that one, all looking sleepy in the shadows of trees and dust-coated bush and you wonder if the artists are having a nap or have long since left.
I am reminded of my vulnerability as I take the wrong line into a stream — the sunny spoer is dry, but Meneer Guava takes the red muddy spoer in the shade.
The bike gives a little squidge and we roll on, upright. Close, shew!
I arrive at our biking group’s second home, the brilliantly laid out Koedoes Kloof guest house and campsite at the base of Towerskop.
Ever felt so happy you shed a tear? I did.
But it was so cold on my face, I stopped that. I am far away, and all alone. If sh*t happens, it just does.
Until then it’s all senses fired up, dedicated to keeping this big, old, beautiful bike — and me — upright.
I just crossed the Eastern Cape border — my biker mates went the opposite direction to home in Makhanda. Separation anxiety?
The sun is rising on Mother’s Day and, from my side, no mothers will be harmed.
Just loved from a distance, as I infamously wrote to one: “I love you more, the further I am away from you.”
West of Uniondale, I turn off the R62 onto the dirt
I have hours ahead behind the bars.
The deep BMW baritone of the GSA 1200, the rumble of marbles and other road noise, all the chattels, pots and pans chattering and swaying ... and the day leading out before me, winding through hills and dales, edging out along the flanks of the Kammanassie berge, ah the day is blessed.
Our climate is poked. But not today.
The skies have opened up, thrown off a shower of night sparkles, arced above the cold, gurgling streams in the Baviaanskloof at dawn.
This winter sun has risen in a blue haze on a morning so clear and windless it takes the breath away.
So this is the glory of travel!
Not only the frigid mist which swirled on the escarpment as Ben and I dropped into Howieson’s Poort on Friday on our way to the East Cape Wild Dog’s adventure bike bash in Donkerhoek in the Bavs.
Six degrees! Both visor and safety glasses fog up. But the wet dog cloud seems to lift just off the ground as we start the dirt shortcut to Paterson.
No luck. It’s back.
We squint and navigate our way through red squidgy bits.
No need to communicate about the next dirt interlude through the citrus orchids, their plastic spider webs and serious red mud roads.
We pull up alongside, our helmets face each other, and we keep going on the tar to Kirkwood.
It's stop-go land. My favourite coffee shop near Addo is shuttered, so it is mindless franchise coffee in Kirkwood, where the potholes, the poor and the drunks threaten to crush the spirit.
Managers there are kind, and one directs Ben to a lovely new coffee shop. (On his return Ben finds it closed, and the next, so franchise brew it is.)
But wus-in-boots that we are, we take the tar to Steytlerville and our fave people-run eatery in Willowmore.
We sprawl our dank bodices on the couch and strike up a happy schmoozy chat with a woman of our generation on the opposite couch.
By the time that story is told, we are ready to fire up the steeds and race off!
A dark tale of love gone bad, abuse, violence, deceit, restraining orders, a man who won’t let go.
Well, that’s one side, but I was moved.
But ho! Here comes another group of boykies heading to the bash, and, jissie, one is Paul Wolff, director of Ironman SA for about 20 years.
When I did a few of those events, his opening address was frightening.
He was a strict, forbidding soul, and it showed in his races which were efficient and successful.
And here he is lighter, happier, just an ordinary oke, a boy from Stutterheim, no longer the contest whip, just having so much fun, still winning his Ironman age group and training his daughter.
A biokineticist, he kindly offered to look at the knees I trashed in my 50th year of enduro madness, which included Comrades, the Knysna Marathon and both his full and half Ironman triathlons.
He is kind and engaging. I am touched. Things, of course, are never as they seem. “Give him an A!” I hear my bestie incanting.
On we go because Heaven has arrived with day after day of perfection. I — we — deserve respite after a year of climate battery.
I finish the Kammannasie and land up schlurping nog ’n koffee and verboten carrot cake, this time with colourful and arty Karoo Rouge owner and biker cherrie Loraine Burger.
But the day is turning on its axis into afternoon and I make my way through Meiringspoort, smouldering apricot Cape fold sandstone on the horizon with the kloof in dark, fresh shadow, the road is actually damp.
Hetty’s temperature reading drops six degrees to 16.
It’s a curvy, groovy ride through to the other side, where it’s hot and the desert a sandy green.
Whoops, I miss the turn to Klaarstroom, and through we go past an art deco hotel between solid Karoo dwellings.
And did I miss another turn-off, for now I am definitely in a township.
It’s a Sunday afternoon and families are gathered around tables under trees, old ballies and a young mom breastfeeding an infant.
The homes are basic, but the narrow road is tarred and has neat cement edging under an election poster hanging upside down proclaiming the Western Cape is “working”. I am lost.
At the end of the road a teenaged laaitie leaves his mates, all with their heads under the hood of a car at the gates of a stadium.
“Is uncle using his Garmin which is taking him on the old road? It’s not there any more!”
This polite sweetie then directs me back from whence I’d just come!
I look at him, reach down, flip out the pillion pegs, and nod my head. He leaps astride. We ride a few hundred metres to the turn. He jumps off, stoked.
The peak rears up with its Bugs Bunny molars pinning the Swartberge to the sky.
Debbie and Eugene Bezuidenhoudt give me the biker’s special, a tent site, hot showers, breakfast and supper for R250!
I even get a mattress and a blanket and my night in my borrowed family sleeping bag goes from barely bearable cold to toasty.
Tomorrow the crusty, trusty crew arrive and the luxury ends!
From here we ride north for four days of just bikes, tents, and in the case of one frugal mate, a single onion!
I have shopped, filled the tank, and I am ready to ride until the road or the money runs out.
Before that there is the matter of today and all my time, my time, my ... Gonna light the stove, then siesta.
