IN THE GARDEN | Making an entrance

Trawl through second-hand and antique stores to find a door knocker or a large ship’s bell which rings loud enough for your guests to announce their arrival.
Wreaths are the most often used front door decoration at Christmas time, but a wreath made of shells, sticks or material that will weather being hung outdoors can be used as decoration throughout the year.
Cement “sculptures” of dogs, birds, lions or imaginary creatures standing sentinel will also set an interesting tone to the area.
Or find a sculpture or other garden art that suits this purpose.
Don’t forget a doormat, which can be a flower-patterned one or something practical and functional. A plain mat is easier to keep looking good.
Potted plants in similar containers could be used to rest at the ends of individual stairs leading up to the front door.
Consider painting your front door.
Though a wooden front door is the most common option for country homes and a door that wants to show off its workmanship, colouring and styling the front door can also offer charm and make a statement.
Do make sure that whatever decoration you decide to use, it suits the style of your home.
Have fun choosing the colour of the front door. Here are some options.
If the front door were painted yellow you could bank on meeting the happiest and most welcoming of hosts.
Is there a sign at the entrance to your home which says “Welcome”?
No words are necessary to express this sentiment.
Rather use your creativity to express a warm greeting to your guests and visitors on arrival at your front door before they step over the threshold.
If people say they cannot plant up their whole garden, even if they are having to work on a budget, they could make a start by focusing their efforts on the area around the front door.
Treat your front entrance as a “shop window” to what may be expected once inside your home or garden. Let your choices explore your guests’ senses.
Decorating the front door area can be more over the top in design than the rest of the home/garden.
For you the home dweller, this area is the initial encounter you experience with your comings and goings, influencing your mood in the first moments of being home.
Your choices will also trigger inspiration for extended planting when your pocket allows you to go plant shopping.
Do however make sure your front door arrangements are functional with an ease of passage which does not present an obstacle course that needs careful stepping over on the way in.
Think what you would need on visiting a home.
If you are required to wait in the entrance — and if space allows — cover the area overhead to protect your guests and visitors from adverse conditions — the heat of the sun, wind or rainfall.
It could include a bench which doubles as a resting place for you should it be sufficiently secluded for taking time out there.
An easy and inexpensive way to plant up the area around the front door is to use planters filled with colourful and interesting plants.
Keep them in prime condition, nipping off dead leaves and flowers when passing by.
Butterfly begonias and trouble-free purple-blue-flowering plectranthus “Mona Lavender” are plants I have used with success in the shade for a long period at the front door.
Mona Lavender flowers in early summer, autumn and winter.
Matching topiaries on either side of the entrance or bay leaf trees allowed to grow freely do present a stylish welcome.
Scented plants such as lavender are also a good choice.
Do remember that plants in containers need to be watered more frequently than those in the ground. Create a routine around this. Say every Friday or so.
Take care to use planters of the same colour or made of similar material.
You could have the same type of planter on either side of the door or a collection of them on each side if space allows.
Do remember to keep the area around them tidy.
Feeding them with liquid fertiliser will also encourage them to look their best.
If the plants begin to ail, replace them and put the old ones “out to pasture” in the garden.
Lighting is important too. If the area is covered, you could hang a pendant light or two lanterns on either side of the door.
Do make sure the area stays lit at night even when there is load-shedding. Look for options in battery- or solar-powered lighting.
Hang weatherproof art at the door.
For example, a mosaic or wood carving.
Take care though, yellow reflects light more than any other front door colour paint so make sure the tone you choose suits your home or the impression you wish to convey.
Number 10 Downing Street’s front door is painted black.
What this is said to indicate is a sense of mystery, power and strength.
It represents elegance, formality and sophistication. Those who choose to paint their front doors black desire to give the impression that they are confident.
A green front door symbolises good fortune, health and safety. It is most often used on traditional style homes.
Navy-blue front doors are a reflection that the homeowners are most intelligent, while understated grey indicates they are sincere.
Those who paint their front doors blue wish to give the impression they have honour, are trustworthy and peaceful.
Teal (a mix of green and blue paint) is suited to a seaside home.
White represents cleanliness and purity. Those who decide to paint their front door white prefer to lean towards simplicity and unclutteredness, especially if their daily lives are usually hectic.
Painting your front door red is an expression of boldness and determination.
These hosts are warm-hearted people who offer all who cross their threshold a feeling of welcome, passion and excitement.
You could make the red colour less “vivacious” by using maroon/burgundy paint instead.
Those daring enough to paint their front doors pink are said to be outgoing and mischievous.
• In the Garden is written by feature writer, garden enthusiast and former teacher Julia Smith, who has returned home to live in Chintsa East. The column aims to inform novice and accomplished gardeners on how to make the most of their green patches.
