Spice things up this winter

“We have many vegetarian diners based on their Hindu religion and they are always looking for new and exciting dishes. We are deliberate in offering a bigger selection of vegetarian options and our regular vegetarian guests are happy with the changes we have made on our menus,” she says.
“When I first arrived here [at Wild Coast Sun], the chefs were deep-frying most of the vegetarian options. Vegetarians or plant-based diet diners are generally healthy.”
An on-and-off vegetarian since age 18, Hill has since fully immersed her culinary palette in plant-based cuisine, welcoming the pleasing health benefits that have come with the lifestyle switch.
“I have arthritis in my fingers and shoulder, and I found that having a meat-based protein would make it flare up. The minute I cut meat produce from my diet I’ve had no pain and inflammation," she says.
The well-travelled chef began her culinary journey on the Isle of Man, an island located in the Irish Sea. Working as a waitress at the golf club in the small seaside town, she took great interest in the magic that takes place in the kitchen.
“The guys [chefs] were always busy and pushing to get things done. Soon I began working back of the house and I loved it. It’s a pressure pot, but if you manage it well it can be exciting to see how the ingredients end up on a plate and the enjoyment of the guests' faces – it is a great experience,” says Hill.
Treat your veggies like you treat your meat, advises chef Hill
Flavour-packed vegetarian cuisine is on the menu this winter season.
No longer will the humble vegetable be relegated as the optional side serving on our dinner tables as plant-based dishes have taken centre-stage as a delicious alternative to meat dishes – not only winning over plant-based lovers but meat devotees too.
Executive chef at Wild Coast Sun Luxury Resort, Georgina Hill, believes one of many ways to elevate your favourite plant-based dish is with the addition of an ingredient that will warm up the taste buds.
“Being on this side of the world we love our spice,” says the 43-year-old.
The luxury resort in Eastern Cape, very close to the KZN border, boasts breathtaking scenery, lush forestry and oceanic views. It is also located in. a region marked by a pleasantly natural environment stretching to the town of Port Edwards, KZN's southernmost town.
Hill received her culinary training at Darnley Career Academy and worked at various establishments including The Tower pub in Redhill, as a waiter before being handed the reins of its kitchen.
“I grew up on a farm situated between Polokwane and Mokopane in Limpopo. We had no power, so we used candles and cooked on a coal stove. I recall my mom making freshly baked bread in the mornings and how we grew our produce. Those are memories I will forever cherish,” she says.
“My parents used to cook together and would make lasagne for us kids. I do the same thing now with my kids, but I make it plant-based – they don’t know the difference.
“Treat your veggies like you treat your meat and you will be surprised with what you can do. Season them well, braai, sauté, roast and boil them. Don’t be afraid to experiment with them and add flavours and herbs. It doesn’t always have to go straight into a pot of boiling water.
“Peri-peri oil is a key ingredient in our chutney, which you can buy or infuse on your own. We use it to sauté our vegetables and add that extra flavour to our spicy tomato chutney. For those who don’t enjoy spicy food, you can add cumin which has good flavour but is not spicy.”
Butternut and Chickpea Coconut Curry
Ingredients
100g onion, chunky chopped
1 Tbsp crushed garlic
1 Tbsp crushed ginger
100g red pepper, chunky chopped
3 red chilli
whole butternut, peeled and cubed
handful of carrots, peeled and finely diced
potatoes, peeled and chunky chopped
1can chickpeas - drained
1 Tbsp tomato paste
1 Tbsp cumin seeds
staranise
1-2 cinnamon sticks
½ Tbsp paprika
1 Tbsp Harissa paste
1 Tbsp curry powder – your favourite blend (heaped)
1 tsp turmeric
10 black peppercorns
1 Tbsp vegetable stock powder (or cube)
1 can coconut cream
salt to season
2 Tbsp oil
Method
Cut the butternut into bite size cubes and then toss in oil with cumin seeds, chilli powder, paprika, salt and roast until just soft.
To make the curry sauce, sweat the onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, red pepper and spices in a little oil.
Add 1 cup of water (with the veggie stock added) and the potatoes. Cook until soft before adding the coconut cream.
Leave it to cook slowly until lightly bubbling
Finally add the chickpeas and butternut before serving.
Serve with rice, cauli-rice, roti, naan bread or a bunny.
