SPOTLIGHT | Mad Max's Furiosa origin story; Mariana van Zeller returns to dark places; 'Hitman' provides laughs

This week Spotlight covers George Miller’s highly anticipated action prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, a fake assassin finding true love, and an interview with award-winning video journalist Mariana van Zeller about the fourth season of the National Geographic series Trafficked.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, on at cinemas, IMAX and DBox is the new instalment in the popular high octane action series. Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), previously portrayed as an adult by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, is a child of desolation at its centre, who grabs you by the throat and doesn't let go. She battles her way through tyrants, fighting tirelessly for dominance in a quest for revenge, and to get home. Also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, this take-no-prisoners storytelling is a rush, which deserves to be seen on the biggest cinema screen you can find.

Acclaimed journalist and correspondent Mariana van Zeller returns to National Geographic (DStv 181) with more episodes in Trafficked: Underworlds, which digs deeper into the criminal underworlds of SA and the African continent. She infiltrates the dark economy of black-market assassins, taxi violence, sextortion, and migrant and primate smugglers, investigating truths that are far more disturbing than fiction. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with this filmmaker in a season which started on May 23 at 9pm.

In Hitman, loosely based on a true story of a philosophy teacher living a double life, a fake hitman finds himself falling for a woman who has sought his services against her abusive husband. Director Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Dazed & Confused) casts talented duo Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in a film which will leave cinema-goers roaring with laughter. Look out for the interview with Linklater.