Makhadzi is another star who has gifted her family three new houses. The singer took to her social media pages revealing she bought a home for herself but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes.
The star posted a snap of herself sitting on a counter in her new home.
Makhadzi shared her joy about being a homeowner at the age of 25.
“The first time I entered my house, I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.
The Kokovha hitmaker revealed her home was the fourth house.
“I built my grandmother a house. Because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi.
Singer Mawhoo spends millions building her mother a house
Image: X (Twitter)
Mzansi singer Mawhoo says she spent a fortune putting a roof over her mother's head.
Mawhoo, real name Thandeka Ngema, took to social media, revealing the news to her fans. “I spent about [R]2.5m building my mother a house.”
Image: Instagram/ Mawhoo
Makhadzi is another star who has gifted her family three new houses. The singer took to her social media pages revealing she bought a home for herself but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes.
The star posted a snap of herself sitting on a counter in her new home.
Makhadzi shared her joy about being a homeowner at the age of 25.
“The first time I entered my house, I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.
The Kokovha hitmaker revealed her home was the fourth house.
“I built my grandmother a house. Because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos