SPOTLIGHT | Favourite cop duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in a thrilling new ‘Bad Boys’ instalment

This week’s episode of Spotlight features a favourite cop duo returning to the big screen, a fantasy horror to spook you and Robert Downey Jnr in an almost unrecognisable role in a new HBO TV series.

The Bad Boys franchise is back in full force with buddy cop duo Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett heading out on a mission of honour. Trying to clear the name of their late captain from links to illegal drug cartel activity, the action-packed new instalment offers audiences the trademark comedic interaction between stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The fourth outing of this big budget series sees co-stars Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Paola Nunez, among others, return as their well-loved characters in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan (daughter of supernatural genre master M Night Shyamalan) in her debut film, the cinema release of The Watchers is based on the novel with the same name written by acclaimed Irish author AM Shine.