Kwanojoli gaining traction as vibrant art hub
Town to host Walter Battiss Festival in July
Nestled in the heart of the Karoo, the quaint town of Kwanojoli (formerly Somerset East), is quickly gaining traction as a vibrant arts hub defying its small size and rural roots...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.