SPOTLIGHT | Gru's baby joins the family; man-eating aliens' origins; 'Treasure' family drama

This week’s Spotlight episode offers a variety of genres at cinemas as it takes a closer look at the latest instalment of the ever-popular Despicable Me franchise; the frightening prequel to A Quiet Place, and a discerning drama about the relationship complexities between a father and daughter.

The latest Illumination animation offering, Despicable Me 4, from the hit franchise introduces a new member of the family, Baby Gru Jr, who is intent on tormenting his dad and keeping everybody’s hands full. It is on at cinemas and also available in 3D. To add to the chaos, enter a new nemesis — Maxime Le Mal — and his girlfriend Valentina, which forces the family to go on the run. The returning voice cast of Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig and others offers a crazy and hilarious date at cinemas.

Heading to the very beginning, just as the world is about to be overrun by blind, noise-sensitive human-eating aliens, A Quiet Place: Day One (on at cinemas, IMAX, 4DX and DBox), follows a woman and other survivors from New York as they try to navigate their world in absolute silence. The newest release from the award-winning franchise is directed by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski (who both worked on the two previous A Quiet Place films) and sees the return of Djimon Hounsou, alongside new cast members Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o and others. Immerse yourself into a world where sound is the victor, and every bump, breath or crack could be catastrophic.

Treasure, the film adaptation of the novel Too Many Men, focuses on the love story that is the parental relationship between a father and daughter, who could not be less alike. It stars Stephen Fry as an optimistic Holocaust survivor, and Lena Dunham as his daughter, embittered and angered by the traumas left behind in Poland. This bittersweet story is directed by Julia von Heinz, known for her work And Tomorrow the Entire World and Katharina Luther. It is a film about family connections and the unexpected treasure that is a shared history.

Don’t miss next week’s episode for an exciting look into the return of a beloved franchise in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, starring Eddie Murphy.