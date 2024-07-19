Lebo Keswa gets candid about her relationship with Letoya Makhene
Lebo is fighting back after her ex-wife actress Letoya allegedly dragged her name through the mud following their split.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Keswa said: “I am not a thief, I work hard for my money. I've lost a lot through Letoya's antics. Her family and her baby daddies were living off my hard work. I never thought Letoya would stoop that low to end up feeding media outlets with her lies. I've lost out on a great job due to bad reporting about my marriage.”
LISTEN | From Letoya's failed marriage to Makhadzi's financial woes - top stories of the week
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene
Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a new podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, adding commentary from journalists and voices from your faves.
Join the discussion:
Lebo Keswa gets candid about her relationship with Letoya Makhene
Lebo is fighting back after her ex-wife actress Letoya allegedly dragged her name through the mud following their split.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Keswa said: “I am not a thief, I work hard for my money. I've lost a lot through Letoya's antics. Her family and her baby daddies were living off my hard work. I never thought Letoya would stoop that low to end up feeding media outlets with her lies. I've lost out on a great job due to bad reporting about my marriage.”
Ayanda Ntanzi gets tongues wagging with his one-man show
Gospel singer Ayanda has set social media abuzz with a top performance. The singer hosted a one-man show at the Durban ICC over the weekend.
Social media users were stunned by his performance on stage, with some mocking him and calling him a “Chris Brown wannabe”.
Makhadzi's money woes continue to make headlines
Event organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo is demanding Makhadzi pay him back the money he paid to book her to perform at one of his events.
According to Hlatshwayo, he booked Makhadzi to perform at his Exclusive White event at Dries Niemandt Park in Kempton Park on April 30 last year.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos