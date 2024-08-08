Miss World South Africa finalists wrapped up their weeklong boot camp by spending time with orphans and getting their teeth checked in Johannesburg.
After their boot camp at Rustenburg's Sundown Country Estate, the finalists got to spend time with orphans from the Orlando Children's Home and the Hearts of Hope home while being hosted by Johannesburg family dentist Dr Norman Cahi.
The 10 finalists from around the country will be back together in two months, before the Miss World SA pageant in October.
Cahi, who also gives children from the two homes free dental treatments, said the Miss World pageant, with its beauty with purpose initiatives, was aligned with what their practice aimed to achieve by helping the less fortunate.
“Our mantra is 'creating smiles, changing lives', so beauty with a purpose fits in perfectly with our mission and vision. We are creating and changing lives with these beautiful children and these girls are beautiful with a purpose,” Cahi said.
The finalists would raise awareness about the plight of vulnerable children in their journey towards the Miss World SA pageant night.
IN PICS | Miss World SA finalists spend time with orphans, get teeth checked as they wrap up boot camp
Picture:Kabelo Mokoena/timeslive/Sunday Times
“It's our duty to give back. We have a good practice and we've done well, we're successful, and we always believe in social outreach duty. It's vital that we keep giving back to these vulnerable people of society,” Cahi said.
Cahi partnered with Mastro Deli and Tashas The Marc to ensure the children from the two homes were fed as they spent time with the Miss World SA finalists.
The finalists spent a week fine-tuning their beauty with a purpose initiatives, perfecting their walks on the ramp, dealing with any insecurities and working on public speaking, among other things.
The winner of Miss World SA will represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant expected to be held early next year.
