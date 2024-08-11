Burna Boy has shot up trends lists after his reaction to the crowning of Free State model and student Mia le Roux as Miss South Africa 2024.
This after former contestant Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina was at the centre of a debate about her eligibility to represent the nation, with detractors questioning her South African identity and suitability as an ambassador for the country because, while she was born in South Africa, her father is Nigerian.
Though Chidimma pulled out of the contest after it was found that her mother of Mozambican descent possibly committed identity fraud in 2001 to get citizenship, she has received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy took to X posting a picture of Mia le Roux with the caption: “So after all that ...” with laughing emojis.
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy reacts to Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA 2024
