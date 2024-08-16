Danke, who starred in Gomora as Thati, shared sweet memories of Chiume on the set.
Special send-off for 'generous and professional' actress Connie Chiume
Thousands of mourners locally and from around Sadc sent messages
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Legendary actress Connie Chiume was hailed for her generosity and professionalism in the acting industry.
The funeral proceedings of the former Gomora leading star took place at the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, and she was laid to rest at Lala Noxolo cemetery in Crystal Park.
Thousands of mourners from different parts of the Sadc region sent messages.
It was mentioned that President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared a special official provincial funeral for Chiume, but her family was in the last stages of planning the funeral and decided against last-minute changes.
TV personalities and politicians such as Kid Sithole, arts minister Gayton McKenzie, Rami Chuene, Katlego Danke, Fikile Mbalula and many more were in attendance.
Danke, who starred in Gomora as Thati, shared sweet memories of Chiume on the set.
“I was surprised by the power of this humble woman.
“Every day on set brought valuable lessons and a joy where I had almost forgotten about doing my job — that joy was linked to you, Mama. You took that role, you brought your heart and soul to it,” she said.
On the podium veteran Kid Sithole told mourners: “This lady was a fighter for our rights and therefore one must be aware that here we are not saying goodbye to a coward, we are saying goodbye to a wonderful, brave warrior of the struggle of the creative arts.”
Chiume’s grandchildren describe her as full of love.
“Every time we were with her, she was so full of life and excitement and ready to conquer the next thing. She was so encouraging of us to be creative and to take life by the horns.
“uGogo left behind shoes that are unfillable not just for us as grandchildren but for artists, young women and fighters all over the country. As we sit today, all we can do is look back in awe as the legend that she was and forever will be for all of us.”
