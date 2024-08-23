Whether you prefer a cone or cup, on its own or melting on top of a warm waffle, ice cream is one of the world’s most universal sweet treats.
Curious about the flavour preferences of travellers around the globe, Premier Inn looked at Google searches for nearly 80 ice cream variations to discover which taste reigns supreme.
From the classics such as strawberry and chocolate to unique tastes that blend the line between sweet and savoury, such as matcha, ube (purple yam) and avocado, here is every country’s go-to ice cream. Perhaps unsurprisingly, vanilla came out tops.
The flavour is also a favourite for South Africans who were predicted to love it as much as other African frigophiles, including those in Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
The world’s top ice cream flavours
The most loved flavours from South Africa to Nigeria with six hacks to help you make your own
The layered Neapolitan flavour follows in second (29 countries), with chocolate in third (22 countries) while unusual flavours reign supreme in South Korea, with green tea, and Sri Lanka, with their love for guava soft serves.
The global top five and the number of countries that showed the flavours love:
Want a go at making your own ice cream without the clunky machine it comes with? Here are six hacks to make delicious homemade ice cream from LifeStyle's food editor Hillary Biller:
